County calls for probes into display of Confederate flag

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Monday condemned the display of a Confederate flag carried by a Brookhaven Fire Department truck and called for an independent investigation of the incident.

In a statement released to the news media, Bellone said state and county human rights commissions should open a review of the incident, in which a fire department member placed the banner on a truck participating in a parade honoring an ill Patchogue firefighter. The flag is a symbol of white supremacy stemming from its adoption by the slave-holding states of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

The Brookhaven fire department on Sunday apologized for the flag and said it would conduct an internal review.

“The incident involving an individual displaying a Confederate flag from a fire truck in our county warrants further review," Bellone said in the statement. "The public also must have confidence that any review of this matter is handled independently to ensure for a fair and impartial outcome."

He added that the human rights commissions should "investigate this incident. Hate and bigotry have no place in Suffolk County and we must demonstrate that we take these matters seriously.”

State Division of Human Rights and Suffolk Human Rights Commission officials did not immediately return calls and an email seeking comment.

The flag display also was criticized by Brookhaven NAACP president Georgette Grier-Key, who said the group hoped to discuss the matter with fire department officials.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We definitely want to reiterate our [goal of] defeating any symbols of hate," Grier-Key said. "We just think there needs to be some preventive action and hope that it will be monitored and looked at more closely.”

She added she hoped “that the leadership of the department makes sure something like this never happens again.”

A photograph of the flag circulated widely on social media Sunday after a parade in Patchogue held to honor the sick firefighter. The drive-by parade was part of a firefighters competition that included about 50 area fire departments.

In a post on the Brookhaven fire department's Facebook page, Chief of Department Peter Di Pinto Jr. said a single firefighter was responsible for the flag, which Di Pinto said was placed on the ladder truck "without the knowledge of the leadership team." He added the flag display "is condemned in the strongest possible terms."

Di Pinto on Monday did not return calls for comment.

He said in the Facebook post that disciplinary proceedings had begun against the firefighter, whom he did not identify.