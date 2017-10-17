Brookhaven officials have been awarded a $5.8 million federal grant to upgrade the town’s emergency operations center and purchase communications equipment.
Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said in a news release that the Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will help the town acquire equipment such as wood chippers to remove debris following storms, and watercraft to transport heavy equipment to Fire Island.
Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said the grant would help the town improve its responses to hurricanes, snowstorms and other emergencies.
“It’s going to upgrade and enhance our town command and control center,” Romaine said in an interview. “We’re going to renovate that entire center. . . . We’re very thankful to our federal representatives.”
Officials said the FEMA grant also will help the town purchase:
- Eight payloaders, six dump trucks and a trailer for debris removal;
- 10 portable light towers;
- Four portable generators;
- Two high-axle rescue trucks capable of going into heavily wooded areas;
- A bucket truck for tree trimming;
- 76 radios.
“With these funds, the Town of Brookhaven can invest in equipment needed to safely respond to emergencies in the community,” Schumer said in a statement. “This investment will help town officials better protect Brookhaven residents in the event of a future storm, and I am pleased that FEMA has provided this critical funding.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.