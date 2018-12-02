Brookhaven Councilman Dan Panico has called on the New York State Department of Transportation to inspect and pave the majority of exit and entrance ramps along the Long Island Expressway and Sunrise Highway in the year ahead.

Panico says the majority of those ramps, which are owned and operated by the state, are in bad condition and pose a threat to motorists.

"I am writing you about the very poor conditions of the exit and entrance ramps on the Long Island Expressway and Sunrise Highway throughout Brookhaven Town," Panico wrote in the Nov. 26 letter to the NYSDOT.

He continued that Brookhaven's residents "continually and rightfully complain" that most ramps are pothole-ridden and, at times, dangerous.

Panico asked the department to repair the roads in 2019.

"Understanding that limited work can be done now with the impending cold weather, we ask that these ramps be included in next year's work schedule for full repaving," the letter read.

Town officials on Thursday cited LIE ramps at exit 58 and 67 as an example of badly deteriorated and unsafe roadway. Others include the expressway ramp off Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank and Hospital Road in East Patchogue.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The state really needs to go out and take a look," Panico said. "While the NYSDOT has been responsive to requests to patch potholes, more seem to open up everyday."

The NYSDOT said it received Panico's letter this week.

"These sections of road are monitored, and maintenance crews fill potholes and make other pavement repairs as needed. While these areas are not on the current NYSDOT capital program, we expect to make improvements there in the future," a department spokesman said in a statement.

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro echoed Pancio's remarks, saying many of the entrance and exit ramps are becoming undriveable. He said he spoke to NYSDOT officials earlier this year about the issue but not much has changed.

Center Moriches resident Brendan Primus, 35, was driving home from work last week when he hit a pothole at the Wading River exit of Sunrise Highway that caused a blowout.

"It was such a massive blowout that I nearly went off the road," he said. "It was pretty dangerous."

The damage forced him to spend $300 on a new tire and rim for his 2010 Kia Soul.