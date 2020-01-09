Brookhaven Lab chosen as site for $1.6 billion collider

Federal authorities Thursday announced that a multibillion-dollar high-speed electron-ion collider capable of picking apart the mysterious subatomic material that forms the basis of matter will be built at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton.

Brookhaven was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy over at least one other federal lab for the project. Construction is expected to cost $1.6 billion to $2.6 billion and take about a decade to complete, energy department officials said in a conference call with reporters.

Undersecretary for science Paul Dabbar told reporters the collider -- the first of its kind to be built in decades -- will keep the United States at the forefront of nuclear physics research.

“This collider will be able to drive those sort of questions to understand how matter is organized,” Dabbar said. “This particular collider … is adding energy level, which is much higher than previous colliders. ... We’re going to get much better images.”

Brookhaven was chosen in large part because it is home to the relativistic heavy ion collider, or RHIC, a massive underground machine capable of replicating the origins of the universe. Brookhaven also hosts the National Synchrotron Light Source II, capable of producing the world's brightest light.

The electron-ion collider will be integrated into the RHIC, which will be gradually phased out and retired by 2024, Dabbar said.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) said the collider “will inject billions of dollars and an extensive number of jobs into New York’s First Congressional District, all while churning out scores of scientific discoveries that help us understand the world about us, harness the untapped potential of the natural world and, from human health to our national security and beyond, benefit nearly every aspect of our lives."

He added the facility would make Long Island "a destination for the next generation of scientists, attracting some of our world’s best and brightest."

State and Long Island officials lobbied hard to bring the collider to Brookhaven, arguing the 70-year-old lab was uniquely positioned to operate it.

“Establishing the Electron Ion Collider on Long Island might be focused on particles, but it will add some serious mass—nearly $1 billion dollar’s worth—to the local economy,” Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “In addition, BNL has the talent, the technology and the track-record to make the most of this national project. The lab is used to taking on big projects, critical research and the most serious questions science can pose. The Department of Energy is right to keep the momentum going and chose Long Island for the newest collider.”

The Brookhaven lab website describes the high-speed particle accelerator as "a discovery machine for unlocking the secrets of the 'glue' that binds the building blocks of visible matter in the universe."

Scientists understand very little about the interaction of protons and neutrons within the atomic nucleus, one of the key building blocks of life on Earth. The collider, also known as an EIC, will allow physicists to look inside the previously unknown inner workings of the nucleus, the tiny but dense center of the atom.

Long Island Association chief executive Kevin Law said in a prepared statement the announcement was “terrific news for Long Island and will continue our region’s efforts to develop a 21st century innovation economy and a research corridor on Long Island.”

The new collider includes two intersecting accelerators, with one producing an intense electron beam and the other emitting protons or heavier atomic material. The accelerators steer the beams into head-on collisions, breaking them apart so scientists can examine their component parts, the Brookhaven lab website says.

The website likens the accelerator to "a CT scanner for atoms."

Dabbar said the collider “will have great impact on the economy and jobs across the country," and would have applications to practical uses benefiting ordinary citizens, noting that similar facilities have led to breakthroughs in nuclear medicine for treatment of cancer.