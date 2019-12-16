TODAY'S PAPER
Brookhaven National Lab to receive federal funding boost

Brookhaven National Laboratory's National Synchrotron Light Source II

Brookhaven National Laboratory's National Synchrotron Light Source II uses intense beams of light to see the inner structure of batteries, proteins and space dust, among other things. Credit: NBL

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday that federal funding for a particle accelerator, ion collider and other components of the Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton will exceed amounts requested by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Congressional leaders agreed to the funding boost for the natural sciences research facility as part of a federal appropriations package for the rest of the fiscal year that Schumer said Congress will likely approve this week, helping to avert a government shutdown.

The benefits of the funding for the lab should ripple through Long Island’s economy, Schumer said.

“This is jobs for Long Island. Not only do the lab and all the surrounding subsidiaries employ thousands of people in very good paying jobs, but it's also construction jobs,” he said. “When you look at the future of Long Island, this is one of the brightest stars.”

Representatives for the laboratory did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Under the funding deal:

  • The National Synchrotron Light Source II, a particle accelerator, would receive $5.5 million, which is $4.5 million more than the energy department requested.
  • The Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider would receive $198.6 million, which is $12.6 million more than the energy department requested.
  • Nuclear physics research would receive $713 million, which is $88.1 million more than the energy department requested.

The laboratory, which opened in 1947, hosts research into nuclear science, particle physics, quantitative plant science and other topics, according to its website.

