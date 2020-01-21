TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Moody's: Plan for Brookhaven Lab collider already paying off for LI

An aerial view of Brookhaven National Laboratory in

An aerial view of Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton. Credit: Brookhaven National Lab

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

The announcement that a state-of-the-art electron-ion collider will be built at Brookhaven National Laboratory already is paying off for Long Island, according to a major credit rating agency.

Moody’s Investors Service said Thursday that the giant atom-smasher, estimated to cost $1.6 billion to $2.6 billion, will reap economic dividends for Brookhaven Town and Suffolk and Nassau counties. The collider, which will be built over the next 10 years, is expected to create 4,000 construction jobs and allow the Upton lab to retain 1,000 positions, officials have said.

That means increased demand for new housing, higher property values and boosts in sales tax and property tax revenue for local municipalities, Moody’s said in its Weekly Credit Outlook for Public Finance.

“In the longer term, it will solidify Long Island’s position as a leader in scientific research and attract nuclear researchers from all over the world to the facility, a credit positive for local governments in the area,” including Stony Brook University, Moody’s said. “The large capital investment will offer [the State University of New York] a competitive advantage in attracting funding in the increasingly competitive sponsored research arena.”

The collider project, announced Jan. 9 by the U.S. Department of Energy, which owns Brookhaven Lab, is expected to help scientists learn more about the inner workings of the atomic nucleus, one of the essential building blocks of all life and matter in the universe.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police investigators at the scene in Hempstead Monday Body found in parking lot behind bar, police say
Independence Day day crowds gather at Jones Beach LI Airbnb hosts earned $58.2 million in 2019
Former Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg is paying for a Hands of time to move again at Long Beach LIRR station
Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the Cuomo to present 10th budget, and a tough one
Lisa Smith holds a photo of Dr. Martin MLK march, events on LI pay tribute to icon
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) speaks after a closed-door Rep. Lee Zeldin joins Trump impeachment defense team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search