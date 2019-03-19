A proposed 7-Eleven convenience store on Route 112 in Medford has been rejected by the Brookhaven Town Planning Board, saying it would hamper traffic.

The board on Monday voted 6-0, with one abstention, to deny a special permit and site plan for the 2,895-square-foot store, which had been proposed for a 0.8-acre site at the intersection of Route 112 and Jamaica Avenue. Board member Patricia Kelley abstained.

Board members declined to comment, but in a statement of findings, they agreed with opponents of the project who said the store would have blocked traffic the busy intersection across the street from Sean Dixon Memorial Park.

The proposal had been opposed by local residents who said the store would have posed a safety hazard to children crossing the street to the playground, formerly known as Peppermint Park.

"We're pleased that the planning board saw the community's outpouring of concern not to allow something that could impact a park [and the community] to such a great extent," Brett Houdek, president of the Medford Taxpayers and Civic Association, said in an interview after the vote.

Representatives of Manhasset-based Apple Farm Realty, which proposed the plan, could not be reached for comment Monday night.

In its findings statement, the planning board said Apple Farm's proposal to have delivery trucks use a single entrance to enter and leave the property was "unacceptable," noting it would affect traffic on Jamaica Avenue.

The board also doubted Apple Farm's contention that it would comply with a town law barring tractor-trailer deliveries in the neighborhood. The 7-Eleven chain typically uses tractor-trailers to make deliveries, and "there is no evidence in the record that the 7-Eleven Corporation has agreed to the condition," the board said.