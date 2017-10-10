Abandoned homes in Blue Point and in Center Moriches have been torn down after Brookhaven Town officials said they were unsafe.

Both houses had been cited for numerous building code violations, and “drug activity” had been reported at the Blue Point house, town officials said in a news release.

The town has demolished dozens of houses this year, many of them vacant and abandoned so-called zombie houses.

The Center Moriches house, on Grace Court, damaged by a fire, was razed on Sept. 26.

“This house wasn’t repaired or maintained for many years after the fire and left to deteriorate,” Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement.

“It became a dangerous eyesore that had a negative impact on property values in the neighborhood and the quality of life of the nearby residents, who take pride in their homes.”The Blue Point house, on Barrow Place, had been damaged by vandals and was torn down Oct. 3.

Photos released by the town showed both homes had been boarded up.

Costs for demolishing both houses and removing debris will be added to the property owners’ tax bills, town officials said.