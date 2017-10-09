Fourteen roads have been paved in Brookhaven Town as part of a $1 million resurfacing project.

The town highway department repaired the residential roads in the vicinity of South Howell Avenue in Farmingville.

Crews removed and replaced 4,226 linear feet of concrete curb, 809 square feet of sidewalk concrete and 7,474 square feet of concrete aprons.

“We continue to move across the town, improving the infrastructure one neighborhood at a time,” Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro said in a statement.

Roads paved included Arden Court, Arden Lane, Crest Lane, Crestwood Lane, Eva Lane, Gaymor Lane, Grendon Lane, Radburn Drive, Ramsy Lane, Reydon Way, Somers Court, Somers Lane, South Howell Avenue and Weldon Lane, town officials said.

“This project is part of a much bigger plan to improve infrastructure throughout the town,” Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle said in a statement.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The announcement last Tuesday of the project completion came one day after the highway department said it finished a $416,000 resurfacing project in Bellport Village.

There, the Head of the Neck Road along with Arthur Avenue and Munsell Road were redone.

Brookhaven spent $356,000 on the project, while Bellport contributed $60,000, highway officials said.

In September, the department finished a group of paving projects in Patchogue and Medford.

The Medford project involved the resurfacing of six roads including Greenport Avenue, a main arterial roadway connecting Route 112 and Old Medford Avenue.

The Patchogue project involved the resurfacing of North Clinton Avenue and Old North Ocean Avenue, among others.