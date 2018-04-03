TODAY'S PAPER
Brookhaven Town, LIPA reach tax agreement, supervisor says

The agreement in principle would settle a legal dispute over millions of dollars paid on the Port Jefferson power plant.

On Tuesday, Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine announced an agreement with LIPA regarding taxes for the Port Jefferson power plant. Photo Credit: Composite: Randee Daddona; John Paraskevas

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Brookhaven Town has reached an agreement in principle to settle a legal dispute with the Long Island Power Authority over millions of dollars paid by the utility on the Port Jefferson power plant, town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine announced Tuesday.

Assessments on the plant, owned by National Grid, will gradually be decreased over the next nine years, reducing the impact of lost payments in lieu of taxes for the town, Port Jefferson school district and other tax recipients, Romaine said during his annual State of the Town address at Brookhaven Town Hall.

LIPA pays about $32.6 million in lieu of taxes annually on the Port Jefferson plant, which utility officials say is rarely used and over-assessed.

Romaine said settling the tax dispute with LIPA was “an issue of fairness” that would save taxpayers money.

“These taxes are paid by all our residents in their electric bills, but disproportionately benefit a small number of taxing districts near the plant,” Romaine said. “In the final analysis, property assessments have to be just and fair.”

Brookhaven would become the first of four municipalities engaged in tax disputes with LIPA to reach a settlement with the company over $176 million in taxes paid on four National Grid-owned plants.

The Brookhaven deal would begin to reduce LIPA’s payments on the Port Jefferson plant during the 2018-19 tax year. Romaine said the settlement includes “a guarantee by LIPA that savings from the lower assessment will be returned to the ratepayers in the form of lower electric bills.”

Romaine said Brookhaven’s settlement could provide “the format that will be used” by LIPA to settle its other disputes.

By reaching a settlement, Brookhaven officials avoid the possibility of having to repay LIPA up to $200 million in overpaid taxes.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

