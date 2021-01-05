Brookhaven sets special election to replace councilwoman

Brookhaven Town has called a March 23 special election to replace Democratic Councilwoman Valerie Cartright, who won a state judicial race in November.

Cartright, the town board's first Black member, left last week to serve as a State Supreme Court justice. She had held the 1st District council seat, which represents North Shore communities, such as Port Jefferson, Stony Brook, Setauket, Terryville and Port Jefferson Station.

Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine announced the special election Monday during a town board meeting.

Democrats have tapped Three Village Civic Association president Jonathan Kornreich to run for the seat, Brookhaven Democratic committeewoman Lillian Clayman said. Kornreich, a former Three Village school district trustee, could not be reached for comment.

"In my opinion, he has the best qualifications of anyone who has screened [to run for the seat]," said Clayman, a former Brookhaven Democratic chairwoman. "He knows how to deal with people and he knows about constituent services."

Suffolk Republican chairman Jesse Garcia said the GOP expected to name a candidate later this week. The party has not won the seat in at least a decade.

"We are heartened by what we’ve seen in the [voting] numbers in that district," Garcia said, noting that Romaine, a Republican, has performed well there in recent elections. "The more we put forward qualified, involved candidates, we will give those voters an option and attract crossover support."

The Suffolk Board of Elections plans to soon announce voting hours and polling places, county Republican elections Commissioner Nick LaLota said. Early voting will begin on March 13, he said. Only 1st District residents are eligible to vote.

In addition to setting the special election, Romaine announced several Town Hall personnel changes prompted by the retirements of General Services Commissioner Martin Haley and Romaine's chief of staff, Emily Pines.

Haley, a former county legislator, Rocky Point school district trustee and town building commissioner who ran an unsuccessful 2009 campaign for town supervisor, plans to retire Monday. He will be replaced by Lisa Keys, Romaine's deputy chief of staff.

Pines, a former state Supreme Supreme Court justice, will be replaced by former deputy town attorney and deputy waste management commissioner Kevin Johnston. Pines will continue to work on some legal cases for the town, Romaine said.

Assistant town attorney James Kevins was named deputy commissioner of public safety. Romaine appointed Kevin Molloy, a constituent assistance manager and town spokesman, to replace Keys as deputy chief of staff.

"This is a strong team, and I look forward to working with them," Romaine said.

Romaine said the town plans to move management of the town animal shelter and Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley from the General Services Department to the Department of Public Safety. The board will hold an online public hearing at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to consider the proposal.