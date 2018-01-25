TODAY'S PAPER
Brookhaven looking to expand Starbucks

Brookhaven Town Hall, seen in an undated photo.

Brookhaven Town Hall, seen in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Town of Brookhaven

By CARL MACGOWAN carl.macgowan@newsday.com
The Brookhaven Town Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Thursday on a plan to expand a Starbucks coffee shop in Manorville.

The owner of the property at 485 County Road 111 wants to expand the store into space currently occupied by a bank, which is closing, town planner Joe Sanzano said this week at a town board work session.

The property owner, CA 485 County Road LLC, is seeking town board approval of a zoning change and special permits for a restaurant and drive-through window, Sanzano said.

The town board also plans to hold public hearings Thursday on proposals to demolish unsafe houses on Patchogue Avenue in Mastic and Riviera Drive in Mastic Beach.

The town board meets at 5 p.m.; public hearings are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

