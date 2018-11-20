Brookhaven approves $302.4M budget for 2019
Board votes in favor of fiscal plan that hikes spending by about $8 million with the bulk of it - $5.4 million - set aside to pay salary increases for unionized employees.
The Brookhaven Town Board Tuesday night approved a $302.4 million budget for next year with a tax increase officials described as "minimal."
The board voted 7-0 in favor of the plan, which boosts overall spending by about $8 million, or 2.9 percent.
The budget had aroused no public controversy. In fact, the only three town residents who spoke at a Nov. 12 town board public hearing all said they supported it.
The largest share of the spending increase is related to $5.4 million in salary increases for the town's unionized employees. The employees are due a 2.36 percent raise next year.
The budget also includes increases in town reserve funds for snow removal and closure of the town landfill. The facility is expected to close within a decade due to declining available capacity.
Supervisor Edward P. Romaine has said the 2019 budget does not rely on surpluses to pay expenses. Town officials plan to eliminate more than $45 million in debt, including $15.8 million in pension debt, Romaine said.
Tax increases vary depending on whether homes are located inside or outside villages. Officials have said all tax hikes would be less than the 2-percent maximum increase allowed by the state tax cap. The town did not offer more specific figures on individual property tax increases.
Garbage district fees will remain at $350 per home, and the budget sets aside an additional $3 million for road maintenance, officials said.
In addition to the operating budget, the town board approved a capital budget that includes $60 million in new projects.
