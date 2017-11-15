The Brookhaven Town Board plans to vote Thursday on a $294 million proposed budget that raises taxes on the average home by about 1 percent.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

If approved, the budget would increase taxes by $10.70 — to $1,074.43 from $1,063.73 — on a typical single-family home, town officials said. That figure does not include special districts such as ambulance districts.

The proposed budget includes additional spending to take on tasks in Mastic Beach currently provided by the village, which will disband on Dec. 31. Town officials have said they plan to hire about seven to eight employees such as a building inspector, code enforcement officers, highway workers and planning staff to work in Mastic Beach. Brookhaven officials expect to receive a $1 million state grant to help pay for expenses related to the village’s disincorporation.