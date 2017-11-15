This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Brookhaven Town to vote on $294M budget with 1% tax increase

Brookhaven Town Hall in Brookhaven on Oct. 9,

Brookhaven Town Hall in Brookhaven on Oct. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Carl MacGowan  carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Brookhaven Town Board plans to vote Thursday on a $294 million proposed budget that raises taxes on the average home by about 1 percent.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

If approved, the budget would increase taxes by $10.70 — to $1,074.43 from $1,063.73 — on a typical single-family home, town officials said. That figure does not include special districts such as ambulance districts.

The proposed budget includes additional spending to take on tasks in Mastic Beach currently provided by the village, which will disband on Dec. 31. Town officials have said they plan to hire about seven to eight employees such as a building inspector, code enforcement officers, highway workers and planning staff to work in Mastic Beach. Brookhaven officials expect to receive a $1 million state grant to help pay for expenses related to the village’s disincorporation.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino at a town Town OKs 18 personnel moves against supervisor-elect's request
The Massapequa LIRR Station is pictured on Dec. Town reduces metered spots in LIRR parking lot
North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset. Town, employee’s union agree to new contract
No Islandia residents attended the public budget hearing Village proposes 25% tax cut for 2018
Suffragist Rosalie Gardiner Jones, photographed sometime between 1910 Dual honors for LI suffragist ‘General Jones’
Suffolk County Community College's radio station begins streaming SCCC launches internet radio station
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE