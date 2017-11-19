TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 57° Good Morning
Overcast 57° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Brookhaven town: $294M budget includes 1% tax increase

The 2018 budget includes raises for supervisor, council members and union employees. It includes hiring 7 employees to take over services in Mastic Beach.

The Brookhaven Town Board voted 7-0 Thursday to

The Brookhaven Town Board voted 7-0 Thursday to approve the budget. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Carl MacGowan and Deon J. Hampton  carl.macgowan@newsday.com, deon.hampton@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Brookhaven Town Board has approved a $294 million budget for next year that raises taxes about 1 percent and provides more staff as the town absorbs services currently provided by the Village of Mastic Beach, which will disband on Dec. 31.

The board voted 7-0 at its meeting Thursday to approve the budget, which increases spending next year by 4.4 percent, or about $12.3 million.

Brookhaven officials said taxes on the typical single-family home will go up next year by $10.70 — from $1,063.73 to $1,074.43. Those figures do not include special districts such as ambulance districts.

“This budget reflects good, responsible budgeting and spending,” Councilwoman Jane Bonner said in an interview. “It protects taxpayers. We’ve held the line on taxes and we’re committed to that.”

Supervisor Edward P. Romaine will receive a 2.3 percent raise, from $114,389 this year to $117,112. The town’s six council members each will receive 2.3 percent raises, from $69,006 this year to $70,649.

The town’s unionized employees are due 2.38 percent raises next year. Overall spending on salaries and benefits is expected to go up 3.7 percent, or $4.7 million next year.

Town officials said non-property tax revenue has improved in recent years, with increases from income such as mortgage taxes and zoning and building fees.

The new budget calls for hiring seven new employees — such as building inspectors, code enforcement officers, planning staff and highway workers — to work in Mastic Beach. Residents last year voted to dissolve the village. Town officials have said they expect to receive a $1 million state grant to help pay expenses related to the South Shore village’s disincorporation.

The board also approved spending $2 million to repair the Davis Park marina on Fire Island, which was severely damaged by a storm last month.

Churning waters caused by the Oct. 29 storm knocked wooden planks off docks, pulled a boardwalk from a bulkhead and damaged electrical systems, town officials have said. They plan to complete repairs by Memorial Day weekend.

The town board approved using $500,000 from this year’s reserve funds to start making repairs. The board also approved adding $1.5 million to next year’s capital budget to complete the work.

“I think it’s a good budget right now,” Councilman Kevin LaValle said. “We’ve had some issues with Davis Park that came up recently . . . But I think it’s a solid budget overall.”

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

State officials said a staircase built on the State fines property owners over building on bluffs
State officials said the acquisition would help improve State buys 6-acre pond property to preserve
Oyster Bay Town Hall at 74 Audrey Ave. Town agrees to stop removing cell antennas
Long Beach City Council members say they plan City considers raising age for tobacco sales to 21
Rick Collins, at his Mineola office, Friday, Nov. In new “sealing” law, a shot at a second chance
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks De Blasio plans to revive old battles with Albany
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE