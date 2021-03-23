Voters in some Brookhaven communities are going to the polls Tuesday to fill a North Shore town council seat that has been vacant since Jan. 1.

Republican Theresa Laucella and Democrat Jonathan Kornreich are running in a special election to replace Valerie Cartright, who resigned from the 1st District council seat after she was elected last November to serve as a State Supreme Court justice.

Cartright, Brookhaven's first Black council member, was the only Democrat on the town board.

Kornreich, 51, a Stony Brook resident who owns a property management and residential construction business, is a Three Village school district trustee and president of the Three Village Civic Association.

Laucella, 48, of Stony Brook, is a community activist and volunteer.

The winner will complete Cartright's unexpired four-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023. Only residents of the council district may vote.

The district includes Stony Brook, Setauket, East Setauket, Terryville and Port Jefferson Station, and the villages of Poquott, Belle Terre, Port Jefferson and Old Field.

Polls close at 9 p.m. To find a polling place, call the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4500.