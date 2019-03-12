Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine on Monday said the municipality will spend $150 million to repair deteriorated roads plagued by potholes.

The Republican supervisor, in his seventh State of the Town address, also said he was wants to develop a comprehensive management plan this year to protect ground water, and that the Brookhaven landfill will officially close Dec. 31 in 2024.

Repairing roads was the highlight of Romaine's 45-minute speech, which touched on how Brookhaven is fiscally responsible and has become more energy efficient in recent years.

"We cannot wait any longer," the supervisor said, referring to how town officials have repeatedly asked state officials for money to fix roadways. "We need to make sure our infrastructure remains in place."

Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro said in an interview after the address that the town plans to bond out the $150 million over a 10-year span, and that an announcement would come soon.

"We've been talking about this for a long time, obviously, the need for additional funding," Losquadro said. "We've been looking at opportunities as we move out into the future."

Romaine delivered his speech in front of about 200 people inside the Town Hall auditorium.

He stressed the need to monitor ground water after Suffolk County health officials in October urged East Patchogue and Medford residents who use private wells to get their water tested for contaminants from firefighting foam and other products.

“We should document the effects of human activities on ground water, track pollution trends, promote water conservation and develop plans to reduce saltwater intrusion,” Romaine said during his speech.

He added that plans to create a comprehensive management plan to protect ground water are underway. He also said Brookhaven will provide free tree seedlings, a program that has helped plant over 10,000 trees.

Republican Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner lauded the supervisor for his environmental stance.

"The town board is committed to improving the environment. Every step we take to improve our water quality whether it be our [Long Island] sound, the bay or the ocean is better for everybody," Bonner said. "The more we do to protect our drinking water, the safer residents will be."

The supervisor said the town would negotiate new contracts with the three employee unions this year.

Romaine, who oversees Suffolk County's largest town with a population of roughly 500,000 people, was elected in 2012.

During his address, he asked Albany officials not to cut the $1.8 million in state funds Brookhaven anticipated through the Aid and Incentives for Municipality program.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed cuts to the program in his 2019-2020 fiscal budget.

“We need our partners in New York State government to join us in investing in a better tomorrow,” Romaine said.

Republican Town Deputy Supervisor Dan Panico said Romaine delivered a powerful speech. "This town works together and the proof is in the results," he said.

Republican Town Councilman Neil Foley praised Romaine's address.

"He has a vision, he has a plan and not just for 2019 but for three, five years and ten years out," the councilman said.

Romaine also gave an overview of the town in the past year.

Brookhaven adopted a $304.2 million budget. The Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency closed on 15 projects resulting in nearly $344 million in private investing.

The town has maintained its AAA bond rating, the highest level, from Standard & Poor's, demolished more than 250 unsafe homes and is replacing its 45,000 outdated streetlights with energy-efficient lights.