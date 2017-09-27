Brookhaven is joining the highly-competitive nationwide search to become Amazon’s second headquarters in North America.

Town officials have selected the Brookhaven Calabro Airport, which sits on 500 acres of land in Shirley, as a potential landing spot for the e-commerce giant.

Town officials will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the airport to give more details about the request for proposal.

Amazon has said the selected headquarters will bring 50,000 jobs and invest $5 billion in the local community.