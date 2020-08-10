A fight between brothers in a hotel parking lot culminated in one brother running over the other brother with his pickup truck Sunday night in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Thomas Delaney, 38, of Upper Darby, Pa., was arrested on assault and drug-related impairment charges after the incident at the Hyatt Regency Long Island on Motor Parkway. His younger brother, identified by police as Michael Dubhlaine, 36, of Port Jefferson, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police said the two brothers "were engaged in a verbal argument" in the hotel parking lot when Delaney got into his 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck — and ran over his younger brother at 9:10 p.m.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Delaney with second-degree assault and with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol.

He faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.