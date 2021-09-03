Two brothers from Coram died when the 1998 Ford Mustang the younger one was driving crashed into a Jeep SUV in Mount Sinai on Thursday evening, Suffolk police said.

Darrius Jones, 16, was headed south on County Road 83. When he turned left onto Canal Road, the Mustang and the Jeep, driven by Alaina Dimaria, 28, collided at about 9:06 p.m., police said.

Jones was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital. His older brother, Darrell Jones, 28, who was a passenger in the Mustang, was pronounced dead at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, police said.

Dimaria was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The safety of the vehicles will be checked and anyone with information on this crash should call 631-854-8652.