Long Island Suffolk

Cops: Partial building collapse in East Farmingdale

Several vehicles were covered by bricks and debris

Several vehicles were covered by bricks and debris Thursday night on Executiver Boulevard in East Farmingdale after part of a building collapsed, police said. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steven Pfost

By Ellen Yan
Part of an East Farmingdale warehouse collapsed onto parked vehicles Thursday night, authorities said.

No one was hurt in the collapse at the Maxus Worldwide Nutrition building on Executive Boulevard when an outside wall fell apart about 9:35 p.m., Suffolk police said.

A photo from the scene showed a major pile of cinder blocks covering parked cars and the parking lot, along with storage tiers of boxes and other massive equipment exposed in the collapse.

A police canine unit and firefighters with thermal imaging cameras searched for victims in the vehicles and rubble, but no one appeared to have been injured, authorities said.

Police said the cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

