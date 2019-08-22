Cops: Partial building collapse in East Farmingdale

Part of an East Farmingdale warehouse collapsed onto parked vehicles Thursday night, authorities said.

No one was hurt in the collapse at the Maxus Worldwide Nutrition building on Executive Boulevard when an outside wall fell apart about 9:35 p.m., Suffolk police said.

A photo from the scene showed a major pile of cinder blocks covering parked cars and the parking lot, along with storage tiers of boxes and other massive equipment exposed in the collapse.

A police canine unit and firefighters with thermal imaging cameras searched for victims in the vehicles and rubble, but no one appeared to have been injured, authorities said.

Police said the cause of the collapse was not immediately known.