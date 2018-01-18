TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Building fire closes Middle Country Road in Centereach

Middle Country Road in Centereach was closed in

Middle Country Road in Centereach was closed in both directions Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, because of a building fire, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Middle Country Road in Centereach was closed in both directions Thursday morning as fire engulfed a commercial building, officials said.

The road was closed shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Wood Road, police said.

Images from the scene showed two tower ladders pouring jets of water onto the one-story building, which appeared to be gutted by the flames.

The fire was in a commercial structure, and first responders from Centereach, Nesconset, Stony Brook and Selden were at the scene, fire officials said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

