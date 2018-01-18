Middle Country Road in Centereach was closed in both directions Thursday morning as fire engulfed a commercial building, officials said.

The road was closed shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Wood Road, police said.

Images from the scene showed two tower ladders pouring jets of water onto the one-story building, which appeared to be gutted by the flames.

The fire was in a commercial structure, and first responders from Centereach, Nesconset, Stony Brook and Selden were at the scene, fire officials said.

