Neighbors spot, detain man stealing safe from home, cops say

By John Valenti
A homeless man was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and an outstanding parole violation after, police said, he broke into a Port Jefferson house, hid items in a nearby wooded area, called for a taxi — and then was detained at the scene by concerned neighbors, who called 911.

Suffolk County police said Frank Beinlich, 33, was arrested at the scene on Gladysz Way  just after 5 p.m. and was held overnight for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

According to police, concerned neighbors called 911 after spotting Beinlich "leaving a house" carrying a safe.

Police said an investigation found that Beinlich had entered the home, which was unoccupied at the time, and stole the safe, jewelry, small electronic equipment and clothing. He placed several of the items in a wooded area behind the home, then called for a taxi to take him from the scene, police said.

Neighbors spotted Beinlich loading the taxi and called 911. Police said the two male neighbors "detained" Beinlich until Sixth Precinct officers arrived at the scene and made the arrest.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

