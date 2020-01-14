Other tribal nations join Shinnecocks in pushing for grave protection act

Members of tribal nations from across the Northeast and progressive groups stood in solidarity with the Shinnecock Indian Nation on Tuesday to urge Southampton Town to pass legislation protecting the tribe’s sacred burial area in Shinnecock Hills.

Shinnecock members have gathered since December outside a worksite on Montauk Highway in Shinnecock Hills where the town issued a building permit for a two-story home.

On Tuesday, the Shinnecocks were joined by members of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation of Connecticut, the Monacan Indian Nation of Virginia and others who wore purple armbands, burned sage and waved signs reading “stop desecrating Indigenous spaces.”

“The Shinnecock people told us about the desecration of the gravesites; they asked us to come as allies,” said Owl, a member of the Ramapough Mountains Indians of New Jersey and Southern New York who said he drove for more than two hours to arrive at the protest. He likened the issue to a proposal to build an oil pipeline through Ramapough land that his tribe is fighting.

The Shinnecock property is in a state-designated Critical Environmental Area adjacent to the tribe’s Sugar Loaf Hill burial ground. Southampton Town authorized a subdivision of the property last year and in November issued a building permit for a two-story home.

The subdivision violated town code because the tribal trustees were not formally notified during the approval process, tribal members said.

The town board and the tribe met on Monday to discuss a law protecting undeveloped parcels in the area. Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said in his inauguration speech earlier this month that he hopes to pass a grave protection act.