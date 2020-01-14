TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Other tribal nations join Shinnecocks in pushing for grave protection act

On Tuesday, the Shinnecocks were joined by members

On Tuesday, the Shinnecocks were joined by members of other tribal nations to demand the protection of the tribe's burial area in Shinnecock Hills. Credit: Newsday/Vera Chinese

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Members of tribal nations from across the Northeast and progressive groups stood in solidarity with the Shinnecock Indian Nation on Tuesday to urge Southampton Town to pass legislation protecting the tribe’s sacred burial area in Shinnecock Hills.

Shinnecock members have gathered since December outside a worksite on Montauk Highway in Shinnecock Hills where the town issued a building permit for a two-story home.

On Tuesday, the Shinnecocks were joined by members of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation of Connecticut, the Monacan Indian Nation of Virginia and others who wore purple armbands, burned sage and waved signs reading “stop desecrating Indigenous spaces.”

“The Shinnecock people told us about the desecration of the gravesites; they asked us to come as allies,” said Owl, a member of the Ramapough Mountains Indians of New Jersey and Southern New York who said he drove for more than two hours to arrive at the protest. He likened the issue to a proposal to build an oil pipeline through Ramapough land that his tribe is fighting.

The Shinnecock property is in a state-designated Critical Environmental Area adjacent to the tribe’s Sugar Loaf Hill burial ground. Southampton Town authorized a subdivision of the property last year and in November issued a building permit for a two-story home.

The subdivision violated town code because the tribal trustees were not formally notified during the approval process, tribal members said.

The town board and the tribe met on Monday to discuss a law protecting undeveloped parcels in the area. Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said in his inauguration speech earlier this month that he hopes to pass a grave protection act.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

From left, Mindy Grabina, Susan Arundel, Nancy DiMonte, Cuomo to sign new limo safety laws sought by grieving families
Middle Country schools Superintendent Roberta Gerold said her State comptroller: School property taxes capped at 1.81%
Firefighters respond to a blaze at a home At least 7 departments respond to North Babylon house fire
Flu shots administered at a Suffolk County Department Suffolk offering free flu shot to residents without insurance coverage
The scene of the shooting at the IHOP Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP shooting
Dylan Schuster suffered "multiple injuries" when he was 'Everybody loved Dylan,' says mom of boy killed in Oceanside accident
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search