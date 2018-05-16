TODAY'S PAPER
13 injured as Suffolk Transit bus, car collide

Police said a crash involving a bus and

Police said a crash involving a bus and car on Wednesday in Patchogue injured serveral people. Photo Credit: Dennis Berger

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Suffolk Transit bus van and a car collided in Patchogue Wednesday, sending several people to the hospital, Suffolk police said.

The 1:35 p.m. crash occurred as the bus headed north on West Avenue and a southbound Toyota made a left turn onto Main Street in front of the bus, police said.

Several of the 13 passengers in the bus were taken the Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Other details, including any arrest, were not available Wednesday night.

