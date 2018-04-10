TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Students injured in bus crash in North Bellport, Suffolk cops say

The students from the Riverhead School District were on their way to Eastern Suffolk BOCES when the collision occurred, police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Seven students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after their bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in North Bellport, Suffolk County police said.

The injured students were among 30, ranging in age from 14 to 17, from the Riverhead School District who were traveling to Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Bellport when their full-size school bus was involved in a crash with a Jeep, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on East Woodside Avenue.

The injured students were all taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue. The driver of the Jeep also was taken to LIMC, formerly Brookhaven Hospital Medical Center, for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Police said the crash occurred as the eastbound Jeep attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of East Woodside and Sawgrass Drive, colliding with the westbound school bus.

The Brookhaven Fire Department and South Country Ambulance responded to the scene, police said.

Police said the crash forced the closure of East Woodside from Station Road to Horseblock Road for about two hours.

The road was reopened just before 10:30 a.m., police said.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Nassau Comptroller Jack Schnirman in his office on Nassau begins audit of nepotism in hiring
Commuters board a westbound Long Island Rail Road Amtrak: LIRR schedule changes to continue into July
Bus crash victims, wrapped in blankets, at the Cops: Bus driver used noncommercial GPS
Rae Sremmurd performs In Focus: Hip Hop Through Rae Sremmurd, Future to headline Billboard fest
Huntington High School junior Dominick Stanley, 16, outside Crash victims: A jolt, flying glass and roof caving
Former Farmingdale Mayor George Starkie expresses concern Monday Residents rally against proposed downtown building