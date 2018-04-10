Seven students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after their bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in North Bellport, Suffolk County police said.

The injured students were among 30, ranging in age from 14 to 17, from the Riverhead School District who were traveling to Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Bellport when their full-size school bus was involved in a crash with a Jeep, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on East Woodside Avenue.

The injured students were all taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue. The driver of the Jeep also was taken to LIMC, formerly Brookhaven Hospital Medical Center, for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Police said the crash occurred as the eastbound Jeep attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of East Woodside and Sawgrass Drive, colliding with the westbound school bus.

The Brookhaven Fire Department and South Country Ambulance responded to the scene, police said.

Police said the crash forced the closure of East Woodside from Station Road to Horseblock Road for about two hours.

The road was reopened just before 10:30 a.m., police said.