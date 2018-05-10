TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Sunrise Hwy. service road lanes shut after crash, officials say

A female driver was critically injured in the fiery collision with a school bus during the Thursday morning rush hour, fire officials said

A crash in East Patchogue closed the eastbound

A crash in East Patchogue closed the eastbound Sunrise Highway service road Thursday morning, officials said. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The eastbound Sunrise Highway service road in East Patchogue was closed for investigation after a female driver was critically injured in a fiery crash with a school bus during the Thursday morning rush hour, fire officials said.

Fire officials said her sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a stopped school bus, which had no passengers, then caught fire.

The identity of the woman has not been released, North Patchogue Fire Department Chief Thomas Wassmer said. Fire department responders helped Suffolk County police perform CPR at the scene, then transported her to nearby Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, he said.

Wassmer said that the driver suffered chest and lower body trauma and was pinned in the SUV, which caught fire. Wassmer said firefighters extricated the driver from the wreck after extinguishing the fire.

Photos from the scene show the mangled vehicle behind the full-size school bus.

Wassmer said the male bus driver was not injured.

He also said the bus was either stopped or parked along the right shoulder of the eastbound service road when the SUV collided with it.

The crash occurred at 8:26 a.m., police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Amityville native Bill Skinner shows off his converted Could you live in a school bus? These LIers are.
Saturday's screening aims to help those with autism Sensory friendly ‘Muppet’ movie screening on LI
One local legend says the Gilgo community was Where did the name Gilgo come from?
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at a bill NY adding more charging stations along Thruway
A New York State court ruling found that Court rejects bid to grant chimps personhood
Myrnissa Stone-Sumair of Habitat for Humanity and Hempstead From zombie home to home for new family