The eastbound Sunrise Highway service road in East Patchogue was closed for investigation after a female driver was critically injured in a fiery crash with a school bus during the Thursday morning rush hour, fire officials said.

Fire officials said her sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a stopped school bus, which had no passengers, then caught fire.

The identity of the woman has not been released, North Patchogue Fire Department Chief Thomas Wassmer said. Fire department responders helped Suffolk County police perform CPR at the scene, then transported her to nearby Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, he said.

Wassmer said that the driver suffered chest and lower body trauma and was pinned in the SUV, which caught fire. Wassmer said firefighters extricated the driver from the wreck after extinguishing the fire.

Photos from the scene show the mangled vehicle behind the full-size school bus.

Wassmer said the male bus driver was not injured.

He also said the bus was either stopped or parked along the right shoulder of the eastbound service road when the SUV collided with it.

The crash occurred at 8:26 a.m., police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.