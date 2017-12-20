TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Suffolk County bus collides with SUV, crashes into yard

Emergency personnel respond to a Bohemia backyard where

Emergency personnel respond to a Bohemia backyard where a Suffolk County Transit bus crashed after colliding with an SUV on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Laura Blasey laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Suffolk County police are investigating after a county bus collided with an SUV and came to rest in a backyard in Bohemia on Wednesday.

The transit bus was traveling north on Lakeland Avenue at about 12:37 p.m. when an SUV changed lanes and the two vehicles collided, said Suffolk police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

Photos from the scene show the bus left the road, plowed through a fence and struck a storage shed before coming to rest in the backyard of a home.

Meyers said the driver of the bus was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

