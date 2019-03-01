A Suffolk County Transit bus partially fell into a sinkhole caused by a water main break that has affected dozens of homes in Coram, Suffolk authorities said Friday.

Two passengers and a driver were in the bus when the partially-flooded Old Town Road, near Paul's Path, collapsed about 2:30 p.m., trapping the two rear wheels, police said. No one was injured, officials said.



Police said the bus has been removed from the sinkhole but Old Town Road remains closed between Pauls Path and Fairwood Lane.

The water main break has been located and is being repaired, said Tim Motz, spokesman for the Suffolk County Water Authority. After the pipes are repaired, the authority will repave the road, he said.

Motz said water has been shut off to 36 homes.