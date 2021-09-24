A mini bus driver and seven students on board were hospitalized Friday after the bus they were in was part of a three-vehicle crash in Babylon, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a tractor trailer collided with a mini bus on Route 231 near Union Boulevard at 2:10 p.m. It’s not immediately known where the mini bus or tractor trailer were going. A third vehicle was then involved, police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. There were no serious injuries, police said.

