Huntington entrepreneur John Cronin, 22, became former President George H.W. Bush's "sock pen pal" as the two bonded over their love of colorful socks.

Cronin, who has Down Syndrome and sells socks through his company, John's Crazy Socks, first connected with Bush in the spring of 2017, Cronin's father and company co-founder Mark Cronin said Monday.

"We had just read an article about President Bush's love for crazy socks," he said.

"And John said 'Why don't we write him a letter and send him some socks?' We did and it all kind of snowballed from there."

Cronin and his father, who together run the Melville-based company, sent Bush a handwritten letter and an assortment of crazy socks.

Bush sent a thank you letter to John.

And "not only did he wear John's socks, he sent John some USO socks," Mark Cronin said. "John then sent him a pair of Down Syndrome superhero socks, which he actually wore earlier this year on March 21 for World Down Syndrome Day." Bush tweeted a photo of himself in the socks.

It's like they were sock pen pals, Mark Cronin said.

When Barbara Bush, the former president's wife of more than 70 years, died in April, Bush’s office contacted Cronin's company, requesting a pair of socks covered in books. Bush wanted to wear them in tribute to his wife's commitment to literacy, Mark Cronin said.

John’s Crazy Socks rush-delivered a pair to Bush’s Houston office in time for the funeral.

Soon after, the father and son duo put the book-themed socks up for sale on their website, donating $2 of every pair sold to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Mark Cronin said.

The company will release a $10 tribute sock honoring Bush on Wednesday, he said.

"We'll be donating $2 of every pair sold to Barbara's foundation too," Mark Cronin said. "I mean this was the president who signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law. He was a special man and he and my son, despite never meeting because of [Bush's] poor health, shared a very special connection."

"I was very happy that he wore my socks," John Cronin said. "I'm gonna miss my friend."