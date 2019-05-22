Judge vacates Keith Bush's 1976 murder conviction

Keith Bush is no longer a convicted murderer or a sex offender, after a Suffolk judge vacated his conviction following a joint application from his lawyer and District Attorney Timothy Sini.

“Mr. Bush, I cannot give you back that which was taken from you in the 1970s,” Suffolk County Court Judge Anthony Senft said in a Riverhead courtroom filled to capacity. “But I can give you back your presumption of innocence.”

“Thank you, sir,” Bush said quietly.

His attorney, Adele Bernhard, who runs New York Law School’s Post-Conviction Innocence Clinic, thanked the judge and Sini.

“Sometimes, in the words of Martin Luther King Jr., the arc of the universe does bend to justice, and it has in this case,” she said. “A wrongful conviction affects the whole community, and takes a whole community to set it straight.”

“I am truly humbled by this decision,” Bush said in court. He later said he feels sorrow not only for the decades he lost, but for the Watson family, which will never know for sure who strangled the victim.