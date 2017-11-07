When Kirk Ingebretsen left his iPhone on the Long Island Rail Road he thought he’d never see it again.

He never expected a good Samaritan to not only return his phone but document the whole thing in a BuzzFeed video that’s since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

After returning from a day trip into Manhattan two weeks ago, Ingebretsen, 48, got off at the Bay Shore LIRR station, reached into his pocket and with a feeling of dread, realized he had left his phone on the train as he watched it pull away.

“We considered going to the next station to try and catch the train but figured that’d be futile,” Ingebretsen said. “I resigned myself to having lost it.”

Luckily for Ingebretsen, his phone was found by Christian Nilsson, a BuzzFeed video producer, and his girlfriend, who instead of just handing the phone over to a conductor decided to make it their mission to return it.

A BuzzFeed video, which has been viewed nearly 700,000 times, shows the couple trying to use the iPhone’s Siri application to try and call Ingebretsen’s home phone or to call his mother. Finally they ask Siri to dial the phone’s most recent call and eventually end up speaking with a friend of Ingebretsen’s, who is able to call Ingebretsen’s wife, Crissy Carpluk.

“I was pleasantly surprised and happy someone would take the effort to return it,” Ingebretsen said. “In this day and age it’s like someone returning your wallet with all the money still in it.”

Ingebretsen said he received the call about three hours after he had lost the phone. They coordinated to meet Nilsson, who was still on the train and headed into Queens, to pick up the phone at the Bay Shore LIRR station.

Nilsson explains in the video that he can’t get off the train, so the men are hoping to do a quick handoff as the train pulls into the station.

Ingebretsen and Carpluk arrived at the station just as the train had pulled in but were on the wrong side of the tracks and couldn’t reach Nilsson, so they tell him to leave the phone on the platform. The video shows Nilsson asking an LIRR conductor to open the car’s door after it has shut and race to leave the phone beside a trash can.

He texted Carpluk a photo of the trash can so they could find the phone.

Ingebretsen found it right where it had been left.

“I couldn’t thank him enough,” Ingebretsen said. “He saved me a trip to the Verizon store.”