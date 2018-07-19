TODAY'S PAPER
Caithness permit for second power plant has expired, Brookhaven Town officials say 

The permit was issued in 2014 for a larger-megawatt plant that was never built and cannot be renewed, the town told the Manhattan-based utility in a letter.

An artist's rendering of the proposed Caithness II

An artist's rendering of the proposed Caithness II power plant, which would be built next to the existing Caithness plant in Yaphank. Photo Credit: TRC Environmental Corp.

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com
Brookhaven officials have told Caithness Long Island that its permit to build a second power plant in Yaphank has expired.

The Manhattan-based power company has sought to build a 600-megawatt plant on Zorn Boulevard, using a permit issued by the town in 2014 for a 750-megawatt plant that was never built. The new plant would be built alongside an existing Caithness plant that opened in 2009.

But in a letter to Caithness president Ross D. Ain, Town Planning Director Tullio Bertoli said the permit for the second plant has expired and cannot be renewed.

Caithness officials were not available for comment.

The town's action comes a week after the town board lifted restrictions on the plant, saying a restrictive covenant limiting the types of power equipment allowed for the project were unnecessary.

