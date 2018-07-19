Brookhaven officials have told Caithness Long Island that its permit to build a second power plant in Yaphank has expired.

The Manhattan-based power company has sought to build a 600-megawatt plant on Zorn Boulevard, using a permit issued by the town in 2014 for a 750-megawatt plant that was never built. The new plant would be built alongside an existing Caithness plant that opened in 2009.

But in a letter to Caithness president Ross D. Ain, Town Planning Director Tullio Bertoli said the permit for the second plant has expired and cannot be renewed.

Caithness officials were not available for comment.

The town's action comes a week after the town board lifted restrictions on the plant, saying a restrictive covenant limiting the types of power equipment allowed for the project were unnecessary.