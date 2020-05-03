A small biplane overturned while landing at Calabro Airport in Shirley on Sunday with one person on board, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured, police said. Suffolk police were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

The plane overturned when it was already on the ground, according to Suffolk County's Seventh Precinct.

Officials with the Mastic Fire Department reported in a news release that at approximately 4 p.m. they responded to a report of an aircraft emergency at Calabro Airport.

Chief Rudy Sunderman said that upon arrival firefighters found that the a biplane that had overturned just after landing. The lone pilot was out of the aircraft and uninjured.

The pilot was identified as Sean Martens, 40, of Garden City, police said.

Firefighters immediately secured the plane, cut off the fuel to the engine, and mitigated a minor fuel leak, according to the fire department.

Mastic Ambulance Company stood by at the scene. The FAA was notified and the scene was then turned over to the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal and the Suffolk police for investigation.