TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Developer makes pitch for Calverton Manor

Manor Road and Route 25 in Calverton is

Manor Road and Route 25 in Calverton is seen in this aerial shot, looking east. Calverton Manor has been proposed for a corner of this intersection and would contain housing units for a combination of independent living, rent-controlled apartments, assisted living and memory care. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Calverton residents said they want more time to decide whether a proposed 135-unit senior assisted living development belongs in their community.

Vincent DiCanio, a developer who owns the DiCanio Organization in Smithtown, was at a Wednesday meeting of the Greater Calverton Civic Association pitching a proposal for Calverton Manor,  a development for the corner of Manor Road and Route 25 that would contain housing units for a combination of independent living, rent-controlled apartments, assisted living and memory care. 

Representatives for Calverton Manor LLC sued the town in 2005 after the town’s 2003 master plan was updated with new restrictions on land use along the Route 25 corridor. The town won a majority of the claims in a 2014 ruling from a State Supreme Court judge.

Project representatives have asked the Riverhead Town Board for a change of zone to allow the project to go forward. DiCanio said Wednesday the board had told him it would only consider supporting the development if Calverton residents were OK with it.

However, civic members said Wednesday they were still unclear about several details pertaining to the project, including the number of parking spaces the development would require and whether it was guaranteed the land would only ever be used for assisted living space.

Janice Sherer, a Calverton resident, said she opposed the project.

“I don’t think this is an appropriate location based on the zoning there,” she told DiCanio. “Why aren’t you respecting the zoning there today and developing sites in need of new development instead of going to a greenfield where it’s inappropriate?”

DiCanio told residents the development was necessary in order to provide seniors with closer local housing options, and he would continue to try and work with residents to get their feedback if they give their support for the project.

“We’re trying to create something that would fit in with Riverhead,” DiCanio said. “I think we have achieved that.”

Group members voted to have a project representative come back for another meeting at a later date to present more information on the development before the civic group makes a final decision.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A scene from the 1989 film "Field of 3 fun things to do with Dad this weekend
Foreman Rich Incandela, center, works with members of Supervisor: Using own crews for repairs saves town money
This 17½-acre Cutchogue farm is on the market LI farm lists for $3.5M
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini on Wednesday DA: Fraud ring led by LIer targeted small-biz owners
President Donald Trump in the White House Rose 1600: New 'contempt' battle over noncitizens
Firefighters work at the scene of the house Authorities: West Islip fire injures 4 firefighters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search