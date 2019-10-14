A Calverton woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Wading River on Monday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Rose Mastrodomenico, 90, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital following the 9:48 a.m. Monday crash, police said.

Mastrodomenico was driving a 2014 Nissan east on Route 25A when she attempted to enter a parking lot and her vehicle was struck by a 2006 Jeep going west, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Meghan Cunningham, 42, of Rocky Point, was treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.