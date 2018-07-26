Suffolk County funding totaling $1.5 million will go toward removing sediments and invasive plants from Cannan Lake in North Patchogue, County Executive Steve Bellone announced Thursday.

The funding was secured last week after the Suffolk County Legislature adopted a bond resolution in a 16-2 vote, county officials said. Restoration is to be completed in two years.

“Cannan Lake once used to be a destination for families to come and enjoy; a place where residents could come and swim and fish and boat,” Bellone said during a news conference at the lake. “But it’s been years since we’ve seen these types of things there.”

Suffolk County drained the lake a few months ago in an effort to get rid of invasive plant species in the water. Draining helps to dry out and kill the plants when they're exposed to air.

“The weeds were growing so tall, it started to look like a lawn and not a lake,” Suffolk County Deputy Presiding Officer Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue) said at the news conference.

The first phase of restoring the lake started last year with the installation of a culvert under Traction Boulevard to help drain the water.

The total project is to cost about $2.5 million. When the work is complete, water will flow more freely, mosquito issues would have been eliminated and the recreational aspect of the lake restored, Calarco said.

Nonnative aquatic plants water milfoil and cabomba plants were discovered in the lake, officials have said.

Canaan Lake is in North Patchogue, south of Woodside Avenue and west of North Ocean Avenue. The 24-acre lake is part of the Patchogue water system.

As water flows downstream from the late, it goes into the Patchogue Lake andthen into the Patchogue River.