Three boys battling cancer sworn in as officers for a day

Cancer treatments took years from three friends but on Wednesday Suffolk County police gave the boys a day of childhood back.

Jesse Pallas, 11, of Miller Place, Zachary Cote, 9, of Miller Place, and Sean Hughes, 10, of Port Jefferson, were sworn in as officers for the day in a surprise ceremony in Yaphank. The boys, who are all undergoing cancer treatment, met at an event for families dealing with childhood cancer and bonded over wanting to be police officers when they grow up.

The boys were initially told they would just be getting a tour of police headquarters. Instead, they were sworn in and treated to a full department experience.

“A lot of other kids don’t get to do this,” Sean said. “They’re just at home today because they’re off school.”

Sean’s brother, Kyle, 8, also joined the trio.

After getting their own badges — and a giggly pause to remember which hand is right — they raised their right hands and were officially sworn in, in front of their parents and department staff.

“We did a little bit of homework and some investigating,” police Commissioner Geraldine Hart told the boys. “We discovered that you guys have the qualities that make an exceptional police officer. You’re honest, you’re kind and you’re nice to your friends at school.”

Outside, officers from different units showed them their gear. They tried on enormous tactical gear that overwhelmed Zachary's body as he giggled.

Jesse was most excited about being given a stack of baseball cards featuring the department’s dogs, some of whom he then got to meet outside police headquarters.

“Is he friendly?” he asked an officer holding onto a dog’s leash.

“Very friendly,” the officer replied, as Jesse smiled.

The boys and their families met last year at an event hosted by the Thomas Scully Foundation, which supports childhood cancer patients. Then, this summer, Zachary and his parents were at another cancer event and met a Suffolk County police officer, Hart said.

The officer stayed in touch and when he told the department about the boys, officials organized a special day for them as a way to help the families.

“After 34 years in the department, if you asked me to sum up what the police does, in very, very short terms — I’d say we help people,” Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.