Three male canoeists, only one of whom had a life jacket on, were hauled out of the Long Island Sound by Suffolk marine police officersafter their craft overturned on Friday, authorities said.

The trio were spotted clinging to the side of their canoe by a PSEG power plant worker in Northport, who called the marine bureau, Suffolk County police said in a statement.

Officers Paul Carnival, Keith Walters and John Falcone responded about 2:50 p.m., and reached the three men in three minutes or so, police said.

According to the police, Javier Villatoro, 27, of Brentwood, the sole canoeist wearing a life jacket, his brother Jose Villatoro, 25, of Central Islip and Odir Vilorio, 30, of Huntington Station, were brought to the Soundview boat ramp in Northport on the police craft, Marine Bravo.

They all declined medical attention, police said.