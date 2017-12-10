A development proposal to renovate a historic hotel in Hampton Bays into a 20-unit inn, 70-seat restaurant and catering facility has cleared an environmental vote regarding the project and awaits another key vote later this month.

The Southampton Town Board voted 5-0 at its Dec. 7 special town board meeting to accept and deem complete the final supplemental environmental impact statement related to the environmental review for the Canoe Place Inn, Canal and Eastern Properties Maritime Planned Development District.

The board will have 10 days to review the document before voting whether to go forward with the development. Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said Friday that the soonest the board is likely to vote on the project would be Dec. 21, at a possible special board meeting, which has not been scheduled yet on the town’s website.

R Squared Development LLC in Plainview, the sister company of Melville-based developer Rechler Equity Partners, is proposing the creation of a Maritime Planned Development District to clear the way for renovating the historic Canoe Place Inn building, once a hotspot in Hampton Bays that attracted politicians and celebrities.

According to town code, Maritime PDDs are designed to “provide flexible residential and/or commercial development with predominantly water-dependent or water-enhanced uses, while maximizing the preservation of natural vegetation and resources.”

The Canoe Place Inn would be converted into an inn and have a 350-person catering facility, restaurant with a 20-seat bar area and 120-seat outdoor seating, and five renovated cottages for extended stay non-residential guest units. Roughly 37 townhouses would also be built, along with a 1,900-square-foot clubhouse/amenity building, pool and private marina along the Shinnecock Canal.

Maria Hults, a Hampton Bays resident, said at the Dec. 7 meeting that she and other neighbors were “very concerned” regarding contamination issues from oil tanks on the property — which belonged to a now-defunct gas station — and were not convinced all environmental issues had been addressed.

Charles Voorhis, managing partner of Melville environmental planning firm Nelson, Pope and Voorhis, which authored the draft and final environmental impact statements for the project, said that there was information on the tanks previously included in the draft impact statement and that the tanks’ removal is being handled by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“The process of what was going to take place during construction was outlined in the draft EIS and is proceeding along those lines, so we’re completely consistent with what was expected,” Voorhis said.