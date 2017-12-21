The Southampton Town Board is voting Thursday on two motions that will determine whether the controversial proposed Hampton Bays development project renovating the historic Canoe Place Inn will go forward.

If approved, one resolution would have the board accept and adopt the supplemental findings statement for the project, called the Canoe Place Inn, Canal and Eastern Properties Maritime Planned Development District. The other would extend the expiration date of the district from January 2018 by two years until Jan. 21, 2020.

The extension would allow building to continue at the site, where project developer R Squared Development plans to renovate the old property into a 20-unit inn with a restaurant, catering facility and 37 town houses.

A 10 a.m. special town board meeting will be held at Town Hall to vote on both resolutions.

The board tabled the extension at their Dec. 5 meeting in order to allow for the Planning Board to comment on the development.