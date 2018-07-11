A Suffolk County police officer rescued two men after their canoe capsized Wednesday morning in Long Island Sound, authorities said.

Officer James Behrens responded to a 911 call reporting men yelling for help in the Sound off Miller Place about 600 feet from shore at 9:20 a.m., Suffolk police said in a news release.

Behrens used a life ring from his police vehicle and a paddle board from a residence in the rescue, the release said. The officer swam out to the men, who were wearing life jackets.

Town of Brookhaven Bay constable Steven Bennett used a boat to help Behrens pull Edgar Guirola-Hernandez, 33, of Brentwood, out of the water, police said.

Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers Neil Stringer and Christopher Erickson arrived aboard Marine Delta to pull Behrens and Luis Ramirez, 44, of Centereach, to safety, police said.

Guirola-Hernandez and Ramirez were evaluated by the Miller Place Fire Department at the Cedar Beach Marina and refused medical treatment.