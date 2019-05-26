Can't-miss spots on the North Fork

Summer most frequently comes with four things: sun, fun, beaches and crowds. The latter is especially true if your travels take you to the Hamptons, where the populace tends to triple in size in popular destinations like Montauk and Shelter Island.

But you can still go east and visit hamlets on the North Fork that provide the summer-in-the-Hamptons experience — with the added bonus of more peace and tranquility.

“To get something you need, a quick something to eat or do errands, things are literally a few minutes away,” said Toqui S. Terchun, president of the Greater Calverton Civic Association. “And if you coordinate yourself, you can get everything done in a half-hour and you can come back to this relaxing, peaceful rural area that's a treasure.”

Here are some of the scenes and attractions you'll find from Baiting Hollow to East Marion.

TRACY M. BROWN

Baiting Hollow Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Brenda Distill and Alexandra Orlich, both of Ridge, taste wine at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard on May 8, 2019.

The Cooperage Inn A restaurant and bar in Baiting Hollow on May 8, 2019.

New Suffolk New Suffolk Beach A popular local beach which permits windsurfing, Southold officials have previously identified this beach as one of the town’s most visited beaches. Seen here on May 8, 2019.

New Suffolk Waterfront The Peconic Bay once was the home to the first U.S. submarine base where the USS Holland was commissioned by the U.S. Navy. Now, the waterfront is a home for recreational and cultural activities.

New Suffolk Waterfront The NYS Environmental Protection Fund allows local residents to plant vegetables at the former home to the first U.S. submarine base in New Suffolk , seen here on May 8, 2019.

New Suffolk Waterfront Jack Armo plants wax peppers, broccoli and cherry tomatoes on May 8, 2019, at the former home to the first U.S. submarine base in New Suffolk.

New Suffolk Waterfront The waterfront in New Suffolk on May 11, 2019.

New Suffolk Avenue A woman walks down New Suffolk Avenue on May 8, 2019. Hidden away off 1st Street in New Suffolk is a 2.5-acre property that locals refer to as one of the area’s hidden treasures.

Peconic Jean Cochran Park Cherry blossoms bloom at Jean Cochran Park on May 8, 2019. Located on Peconic Lane in Peconic, this is a popular local park, with facilities including three baseball fields, three tennis courts, a hockey rink, and a basketball court.

Jean Cochran Park A giant osprey looms at the entrance of Jean Cochran Park in Southold on May 8, 2019.

Catapano Dairy Farm Goats at Catapano Dairy Farm in Peconic, seen on May 7, 2019, enable the production of milk and cheese. They also entertain young children visiting the farm.

Catapano Dairy Farm Goats are milked at Catapano Dairy Farm on y May 7, 2019. The farm offers its guests samples from its artisanal cheese selection while kids can play with baby goats and other farm animals.

Catapano Dairy Farm Farm co-owner Debbie Slack watches as the goats are milked on May 7, 2019. The farm, located in Peconic, produces products such as cheese, yogurt and soap.

Catapano Dairy Farm Goats entertain visitors on May 7, 2019.

Catapano Dairy Farm Products for sale at the farm on May 7, 2019.

Catapano Dairy Farm Goats at the farm on May 7, 2019.

Southold Horton Point Lighthouse A cherry blossom tree on the grounds around the Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold on May 7, 2019.

Horton Point LighthouseThe grounds around the Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold on May 7, 2019.

Horton Point Lighthouse Stairs leading to the beach from the Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold, on May 7, 2019.

Middle Road A rusted old truck with the American flag painted on the sides of it sitting on the side of the road as a symbol of and American image on Middle Rd in Southold May 5, 2019.

Middle Road A rusted old truck with the American flag painted on the sides of it sitting on the side of the road as a symbol of and American image on Middle Rd in Southold May 5, 2019.

East Marion Lavender by the Bay Early preparation for the spring season at Lavender By the Bay in East Marion, seen here on May 7, 2019.

Lavender by the Bay English lavender plants at Lavender By the Bay in East Marion on May 7, 2019.

Lavender by the Bay June Greenberg of Hendersonville, N.C., checks out products at Lavender By the Bay in East Marion on May 7, 2019.

Lavender by the Bay The store at Lavender By the Bay in East Marion on May 7, 2019.

East Marion Post Office on May 7, 2019.

East Marion Post Office On the front lawn of the East Marion Post Office, seen here on May 7, 2019, is a monument that pays tribute to 15 residents who died in World War I, while the interior contains plaques honoring residents who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, according to Southold Town Historian Amy Folk.

Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond A trail at Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond in East Marion on May 7, 2019. The preserve has 35-acres of wetlands and woodlands and trails for hiking and birdwatching.

Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond A trail along the Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond in East Marion on May 13, 2019.

Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond The pond at Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond in East Marion on May 7, 2019.

Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond A great egret flies above the wetlands at Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond in East Marion, on May 7, 2019.

Fishers Island Fishers Island Post Office This is the U.S. Post Office showing a Connecticut zip code on Fishers Island on May 22, 2019.

Fishers Island Post Office WWI veterans are honored with a memorial outside the U.S. Post Office on Fishers Island on May 22, 2019.

Hay Harbor Golf Club A view of Hay Harbor Golf Club, overlooking the Long Island Sound on Fishers Island on May 22, 2019.

Downtown on Fishers Island on May 22, 2019.

Pirates Cove Marina This is a view of Pirates Cove Marina on Fishers Island on May 22, 2019.