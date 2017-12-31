TODAY'S PAPER
Man charged with DWI after crashing into Mastic home

A car slammed into a Mastic house Sunday,

A car slammed into a Mastic house Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: LiHotShots

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
A man was charged with drunken driving Sunday evening after he crashed a car into a Mastic home and fled, authorities said.

Salvadore Reynoso, 26, was apprehended by a Suffolk County police officer and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement. His hometown had not been determined on Sunday night.

Reynoso was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant and struck a home on Broadway at 6:12 p.m., Meyers said. No one was injured.

The home sustained structural damage and was inspected by a fire marshal and building inspector, Meyers said.

