Teen seriously hurt in Manorville early morning crash, cops say

A 17-year-old passenger in the front seat was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, on North Street in Manorville. Photo Credit: Thomas J. Lambui

By William Murphy
Three teenagers were injured, one of them seriously, when their car veered off the road early Tuesday in Manorville and slammed into a tree, police said.

The front end of their 2008 Nissan Altima was badly damaged in the crash about 2:30 a.m. on North Street, about a mile north of Moriches-Middle Island Road, Suffolk County police said.

A 17-year-old passenger in the front seat was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger in the back seat were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said anyone with information on the crash should call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

