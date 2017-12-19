Three teenagers were injured, one of them seriously, when their car veered off the road early Tuesday in Manorville and slammed into a tree, police said.

The front end of their 2008 Nissan Altima was badly damaged in the crash about 2:30 a.m. on North Street, about a mile north of Moriches-Middle Island Road, Suffolk County police said.

A 17-year-old passenger in the front seat was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger in the back seat were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said anyone with information on the crash should call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

