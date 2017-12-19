Teen seriously hurt in Manorville early morning crash, cops say
A 17-year-old passenger in the front seat was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.
Three teenagers were injured, one of them seriously, when their car veered off the road early Tuesday in Manorville and slammed into a tree, police said.
The front end of their 2008 Nissan Altima was badly damaged in the crash about 2:30 a.m. on North Street, about a mile north of Moriches-Middle Island Road, Suffolk County police said.
The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger in the back seat were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Police said anyone with information on the crash should call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.