There were no serious injuries when a car veered off Sunrise Highway and rolled over, Suffolk County police said.

The car was eastbound about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when it went off the road at Chapman Boulevard in East Moriches, police said.

It came to rest in an area of trees and brush near a guardrail, images from the scene showed.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

