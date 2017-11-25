Police are searching for a driver who crashed a vehicle into a Medford home and fled the scene, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

It is unclear when the car crashed into the house on Silver Pine Drive, police said. Officers went to the home about 6:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash, said Suffolk County Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

Photos show a red sport utility vehicle that had collided into the right side of the home, close to the property’s attached garage. The vehicle’s front end appeared to be significantly damaged.

The investigation is continuing, police said.