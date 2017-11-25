TODAY'S PAPER
Driver crashed into Medford house, fled scene, police say

Medford Fire Department firefighters at the scene of

Medford Fire Department firefighters at the scene of car that crashed into a house in Medford on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Victor Alcorn

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Police are searching for a driver who crashed a vehicle into a Medford home and fled the scene, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

It is unclear when the car crashed into the house on Silver Pine Drive, police said. Officers went to the home about 6:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash, said Suffolk County Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

Photos show a red sport utility vehicle that had collided into the right side of the home, close to the property’s attached garage. The vehicle’s front end appeared to be significantly damaged.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

