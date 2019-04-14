TODAY'S PAPER
All lanes open on LIE after car fire, cops say

Dix Hills firefighters work to extinguish a car

Dix Hills firefighters work to extinguish a car fire on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills on Sunday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

All lanes of the Long Island Expressway are open at exit 51 after a car fire on the westbound shoulder of the roadway.

Photos from the scene show a sedan engulfed in heavy flames as volunteers with the Dix Hills Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. and the occupants escaped from the vehicle, according to Suffolk County Police. No further details were immediately available.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

