One person was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries early Monday after a car slammed into a tree and caught fire in Coram, police said.

The single-car crash occurred on Sequoia Drive, a wide, tree-lined street, at 12:53 a.m. Firefighters from the Coram Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Police said there were no arrests, but said the crash closed Sequoia between Sun Valley Drive and Everglades Lane.

Suffolk County police said details were still emerging.