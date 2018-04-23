TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: 1 hurt as car hits tree, catches fire in Coram

Firefighters work at the scene where a car

Firefighters work at the scene where a car crashed into a tree early Monday in Coram. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

One person was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries early Monday after a car slammed into a tree and caught fire in Coram, police said.

The single-car crash occurred on Sequoia Drive, a wide, tree-lined street, at 12:53 a.m. Firefighters from the Coram Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Police said there were no arrests, but said the crash closed Sequoia between Sun Valley Drive and Everglades Lane.

Suffolk County police said details were still emerging.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

A Lego Architecture build event will be held Recreate Shanghai with Legos at LI event
Brian Orlando, radio host and personality of Long Radio host goes 'Cowabunga' at LI polar plunge
The East Hampton home by noted modernist architect Norman Jaffe home on LI lists for $5M
Sunny skies with temps in the high 50s LI weather: Sunny, seasonably mild again
The statue, seen here on Thursday, was donated Town to boost curb appeal for Marly Horse replica
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Ex-Nassau employees to testify in Mangano trial